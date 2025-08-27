GATE 2026 Registration To Begin Soon: Check Application Process, Key Dates And Eligibility

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will start the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 today. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam can submit their applications through the official portal, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Earlier, the registration was scheduled to begin on August 29, but the date was advanced by a day.

GATE 2026: How To Apply

Visit the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Click on the Application Portal link on the homepage.

Enter the required personal and academic details.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Dates for GATE 2026

• Application process begins: August 28, 2025

• Last date to apply (without late fee): September 26, 2025

• Last date with late fee: October 9, 2025

• Exam dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

• Result declaration: March 19, 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Students currently in the third year of an undergraduate program or those who have already completed a government-recognized degree in fields such as Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities are eligible to apply.

The registration process will be carried out entirely through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.