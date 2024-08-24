GATE 2025: Registration Date Revised, Check Full Schedule

GATE 2025: Revised Schedule
- Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): August 28, 2024
- Closing Date of regular online registration/application process (without late fee): September 26, 2024
- Closing Date of extended online registration/application process (with late fee): October 7, 2024
- GATE 2025 examination dates: February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025
- GATE 2025 result date: March 19, 2025
The GATE exam is a nationwide test that assesses candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programmes, potentially with financial aid. GATE scores are also considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.
GATE 2025: Paper Pattern
GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.
The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.
GATE 2025: Negative Marking
- For an incorrect answer in an MCQ, there will be negative marking
- For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer
- For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer
GATE 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2025 before submitting an application. Candidates in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme, or those who have completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible to appear in the GATE exam.