GATE 2026 Registration Window Closes Today, Know How To Apply And Where Scores Accepted

GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will close the registration window for GATE-2026 today, September 28, 2025. Students aiming to get admission into Master's and Doctoral programs can apply for the national-level examination through the application portal on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE scores can be used by candidates for admission for up to three year from the announcement date of results.

Where Can You Use The GATE 2026 Scores For Admission?

Students can apply for admission in institutions supported by Ministry of Education and other government agencies for admission to Masters and Doctoral programs in branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities.

The GATE score is accepted by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also.

Changes In GATE 2026 Exam

A new paper "Energy Science" has been introduced for 2026 exam, which focuses on study of Energy and its various forms like Kinetic, Potential and Chemical.

For SC/ST category candidates, application fees has been reduced to Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 for other category candidates.

Two-Paper Combinations

The two-paper combinations are structured in a way that only selective papers can be taken together. For instance, the Assistant Engineer (AE) examination can only be paired with Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Engineering Sciences (XE).

GATE 2026 Registration: How To Apply For GATE 2026?

Visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Application Portal".

Enter your personal, academic and other details.

Submit the required documents.

You will be successfully registered for the GATE 2026 examination.

GATE 2026 Important Dates

The registration window without late fees closes today. Students will be able to register till October 9 but they will be required to pay late fees. The institute will release the GATE 2026 results on March 19, 2026.

Examinations will be held on February 7, 8 and February 14, 15, 2026 (Saturday's and Sunday's). Each day, two sessions will be held- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and students can opt for any one.

IIT's and IISc conduct the GATE examinations on a rotational-basis and this year, IIT Guwahati is the organizing institute.