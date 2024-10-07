Advertisement

GATE 2025 Registration With Late Fees Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations.

The examination is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 with late fees today. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can visit the official website to complete their registration with the late fee by the end of the day.

The examination is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and the results will be declared on March 19. Admit cards will be issued on January 2.

GATE 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in  
Step 2. Click on the "Apply Online" tab  
Step 3. Complete the registration process  
Step 4. Fill in the required details, pay the application fee, and submit the form 
Step 5. Keep a copy for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

Students currently enrolled in the third year or later of any undergraduate program, as well as those who have already completed a government-recognised degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible to apply for the exam.

GATE 2025: Paper Pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses a candidate's knowledge in various undergraduate subjects, including Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. It is used for admission to Master's and Doctoral programs and recruitment by certain Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

