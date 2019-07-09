IIT Delhi To Conduct GATE 2020; Registration Begins In September

GATE 2020 will be organized by IIT Delhi which will conduct exam in February

GATE 2020: IIT Delhi, the organizing institute for GATE 2020, has released important dates, eligibility criteria and other details for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). GATE 2020 examination will be conducted on February 1, 2 and February 8, 9, 2020. The online application process for GATE 2020 will begin in September this year. GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects and will be a computer-based test (CBT).

GATE 2020 registration process through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) will begin on September 3, 2019. The application window will close on September 24, 2019. The extended last date for application is October 1, 2019.

The GATE 2020 admit cards will be released on January 3, 2020. After the exams are over, IIT Delhi will release the answer keys for GATE exam.

The result for GATE 2020 will be released on March 16, 2020. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of result.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee).

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture, and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory.

Apart from admission to higher education, GATE score is also used by many PSUs for recruitment of engineers.

