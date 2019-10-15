GATE 2020 form correction process will begin today on the official website

GATE 2020 form correction process begins today. The form correction window is only for minor corrections like name, father's name, college name etc. Candidates requesting correction will not be allowed to change entries such as qualifying exam details at this stage. Candidates who wish to request a change in their examination city will have to submit their request by November 15 with an additional fee.

Those applying for correction in their application forms will have to login to the GOAPS portal to complete the process.

After the form correction process is over, IIT Delhi, which is the organizing institute for GATE 2020, will release the admit cards on January 3, 2019.

GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2019. The exam will be conducted for 25 subjects and examination for each subject will be computer-based.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee). GATE score is used for shortlisting candidates for admission to M.Tech. courses. Apart from admission to higher education, GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes. Most PSUs are expected to begin recruitment application process after the GATE 2020 admit card is released.

The result for GATE 2020 exam will be released on March 16, 2019.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.