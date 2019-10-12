GATE 2020 Form Correction To Begin Next Week

GATE 2020 form correction process will begin next week

GATE 2020 form correction process will begin from October 15, 2019. The application process for GATE 2020 with late fee concluded on October 5, 2019. Other than correction in details such as name, father's name, college name etc., GATE 2020 applicants will also be allowed to change in examination city. The last date to submit request for change in the examination city is November 15, 2019. Candidates would have to pay an additional fee for change in examination centre.

After the form correction process is over, GATE 2020 admit cards would be released. The tentative date for GATE 2020 admit card release is January 3, 2020.

The GATE 2020 examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2019.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee). GATE score is used for shortlisting candidates for admission to M.Tech. courses. Apart from admission to higher education, GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes.

GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects and examination for each subject will be computer-based.

The result for GATE 2020 will be released on March 16, 2020.

