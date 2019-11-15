GATE 2020: Announcement For Correction In Exam Centre, Paper, Category, Gender Soon

GATE 2020 form correction in Exam City, Exam Paper, Category and Gender details soon

IIT Delhi, the organizing institute for GATE 2020, has released yet another update about correction in Gender, Category, Exam, Paper etc. and has insisted that candidates should wait for the announcement. While, correction in these important details is yet to start, IIT Delhi has already begun the correction process for details such as Examination City, Candidate Name, Father's Name, College Name etc.

Meanwhile, mock tests for GATE 2020 exams were released on the official website. IIT Delhi had also re-opened the application window for students from Jammu and Kashmir and concluded the application process on November 8.

After the form correction process is over IIT Delhi will release the admit cards on January 3, 2019.

GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2019. The exam will be conducted for 25 subjects and examination for each subject will be computer-based.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).

GATE score is used for shortlisting candidates for admission to M.Tech. courses. Apart from admission to higher education, GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes. Most PSUs are expected to begin recruitment application process after the GATE 2020 admit card is released. Validity of GATE score is for three years.

