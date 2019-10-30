GATE 2020: Application Window Opens Only For Jammu And Kashmir Students

GATE 2020 application window is open again only for Jammu and Kashmir students

GATE 2020 application portal is open again to facilitate students from Jammu and Kashmir apply for the exam. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted for admission to M.Tech./M.E. programmes offered at technical institutes in India. The application window for GATE 2020 closed on October 5 but the link has been activated again only for students from Jammu and Kashmir.

The application window will close on November 8, 2019.

Meanwhile, the form correction window for candidates who have already applied for the GATE exam is open and candidates can apply for correction in minor details such as name, father's name, college name etc.

The facility to make change in Exam City, Exam Paper, Category and Gender will be available in due course of time.

GATE 2020 examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2020. The admit card for the exam will be released on the official website on January 3, 2020.

GATE exam will be conducted for 25 subjects and examination for each subject will be computer-based. Apart from admission to higher education, GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes. Most PSUs are expected to begin recruitment application process after the GATE 2020 admit card is released.

