FMGE To Be Held On January 17, Check Blueprint Of The Exam

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2025 on January 17, 2026. Ahead of the FMGE, here is a complete guide to the marking scheme and syllabus of the licensing exam.

Scheme of Examination

The examination comprises of one paper with 300 multiple choice questions to be held in computer-based format. Each question in the exam will have four response/options. Candidates are required to select the correct/most appropriate response out of the four options. A candidate will be required to obtain a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 to qualify the exam.

The paper will be conducted in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. There is a scheduled break between the two parts.

Syllabus and Exam Blueprint

The syllabus for the test will comprise of subjects / knowledge areas as per the Competency Based Undergraduate Curriculum published by the National Medical Commission for MBBS Course. Candidates can check the complete syllabus on the official website: (https://www.nmc.org.in/information-desk/for-colleges/ug-curriculum/)

Marking Scheme

Pre and Para clinical subjects

Anatomy - 17 marks

Physiology - 17 marks

Biochemistry - 17 marks

Pathology - 13 marks

Microbiology - 13 marks

Pharmacology - 13 marks

Forensic Medicine - 10 marks

Total 100

Clinical subjects

Medicine and allied subjects

Medicine 33

Psychiatry 5

Dermatology and Std 5

Radiotherapy 5

General Surgery and Allied Subjects

General Surgery 32

Anesthesiology 5

Orthopedics 5

Radiodiagnosis 5

Pediatrics 15

Ophthalmology 15

Otorhinolaryngology 15

Obstetrics and Genecology 30

Community medicine 30

Total 200

Application process

The final selective edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images, photograph, signatures and thumb impression will open on December 29 and close on December 31, 2025. The board will intimate the city to the applicants by January 2, 2026. The admit cards will be released by January 14, 2026. The exam will be held on January 17, 2026 in a computer-based platform at various centres across the country. The results will be announced by February 17, 2026.

The opportunity to rectify deficiencies related to documents upload in the application can be done through online deficient document submission portal. Documents relating to Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), Apostille/Attestation of PMQC by Indian embassy concerned, Eligibility Certificate or Admission Letter and Proof of Citizenship can be changed by January 2, 2026 by 11:55 pm.

What is FMGE?

FMGE is a license exam administered by the National Board of Examinations. An Indian citizen or OCI who has completed his/her primary medical qualification from a non-Indian institution but intends to practice in India must pass this examination before registering with the National Medical Commission or State Medical Council. However, because FMGE was launched in 2002, candidates who completed their primary degree course on or before March 15, 2002 are exempt from taking this examination. The exam will be held in June and December.