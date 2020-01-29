FMGE results for the exams held in December has been released on the official portal at natboard.edu.in.

FMGE result 2019: Subsequent to submission of deficient documents, the National Board of Examinations or NBE has released the FMGE result of 535 candidates whose results were earlier kept as 'withheld'. The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) results for the exam that grants license to foreign medical college graduates to practice medicine in India is conducted by the NBE, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has been released on the official portal at natboard.edu.in.

The NBE released the FMGE results for December 2019 exams on January 20, 2020.

"Full marks have been awarded to all the candidates for these questions irrespective of the fact whether these have been attempted or left unattempt by the candidates," the NBE said in the FMGE result notification.

FMGE Result For 'Withheld' Candidates Released. Check Here

Candidates are allowed to download their individual score cards of FMGE results from the website nbe.edu.in by January 23, 2020.

"Candidates who have submitted provisional certificates of their primary medical qualifications and have been declared qualified in FMGE Dec 2019 may kindly note that FMGE Pass Certificates to them shall only be issued on production of their Primary Medical Qualification Degree Certificates in original, duly apostilled/attested by Indian Embassy concerned, before NBE at the time of collection of FMGE Pass Certificates," the FMGE result notification said.

The FMGE exam was established for improving the quality of the medical education by establishing standards of post graduate examinations in modern medicine on an all India basis.

In the last five years, from 2014 to 2018, 14% of the foreign medical graduates who took the exam to obtain license to practice medicine in India could qualify it, according to an official data.

In a related development, the NBE will release the NEET PG results anytime soon. According to an official information bulletin released by the NBE, the NEET PG results are expected to be released by January 31, 2020. The NEET PG results will be released on the official portal of the NBE at nbe.edu.in.

