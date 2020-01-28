NEET PG Result Soon. Check Date, Counselling Details Here

National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET PG result at nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG result 2020: The National Board of Examinations or NBE will release the NEET PG results anytime soon. According to an official information bulletin released by the NBE, the NEET PG results are expected to be released by January 31, 2020. The NEET PG results will be released on the official portal of the NBE at nbe.edu.in.

"Result for NEET-PG 2020 will be available on the website www.nbe.edu.in by 31st January, 2020,"says the NEET PG notification.

The responsibility of the NBE is limited to the conduct of NEET-PG, declaration of the result and handing over of the result to MCC, DGHS, Health Ministry for onward transmission to State Counseling Authorities.

"NBE has no role in counseling and allotment of seats. Documents verification and eligibility determination shall be undertaken at the time of counseling/admission process," the NEET PG notification said.

The eligibility criteria for participation in counseling towards allotment of PG seats conducted by DGHS or State Counseling Authority will be in accordance with Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (as per latest amendment) notified by MCI with prior approval of Health Ministry, Government of India.

The validity of the NEET PG result will be only for the current admission session i.e. 2020 admission session for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

The mark sheet- cum-result certificate for NEET PG 2020 for All India 50% Quota can be downloaded from the website www.nbe.edu.in after the declaration of NEET PG result.

The result of only those candidates who will be eligible to participate in the All India PG counseling 2020 based on eligibility criteria provided by Medical Counseling Committee and Directorate General of Health Services or Health Ministry will be declared under the All India 50% Quota list.

"There is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totaling of the result/marks and no query in this regard will be entertained," the notification said.

State quota seats in all medical institutions in a State and seats in institutions established by State government, universities established by an Act of State or Union Territory Legislature, Municipal Bodies Trust, Society, Company or Minority Institutions will be filled by utilizing the list of NEET PG. No state government or private medical college or universities including the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir will be conducting any entrance examination at their own level.

The NBE will be providing only the data of candidates and their marks in NEET PG 2020 to the State Government or Counseling Authority without applying eligibility criteria, reservation criteria etc of the concerned states.

