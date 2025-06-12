NEET PG 2025: Revised Exam City List Released, Check Key Details Here

NEET PG Exam City List 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised list of exam cities for the upcoming NEET PG 2025 examination. Candidates can access the updated list on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

According to the notice, the number of test cities has now been expanded to 233 to accommodate all candidates in a single shift, as the exam is scheduled to be held on August 3, 2025.

City Selection Window Opens June 13

NBEMS has announced that all registered candidates will be required to re-select their preferred exam city. The city selection window will open on June 13, 2025 at 3 pm and will remain active until June 17, 2025 at 11:55 pm.

The exam city allocation will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis, based on the candidate's submission time and the availability of seats in each city.

Once submitted, your test city preference cannot be changed. No further opportunity will be provided after the deadline.

NEET PG 2025: Key Dates

Exam City Selection Window: June 13 - June 17, 2025

Edit Window for Application: June 20 - June 22, 2025

City Intimation Slip Release: July 21, 2025

Admit Card Release: July 31, 2025

Exam Date: August 3, 2025 (9:00 AM - 12:30 PM)

Result Announcement: By September 3, 2025

For any queries or assistance, candidates can contact NBEMS at the helpline number +91-7996165333 (9:30 am to 6 pm) or use the official communication portal at: exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php.

Candidates are advised to act quickly once the window opens, as cities may fill up fast under the first-come, first-serve system.