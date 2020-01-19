NEET PG 2020 Result Expected This Month

NEET PG 2020 result is expected by the end of this month

The National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to announce result for NEET PG 2020 examsoon. NEET PG exam is held for admission to postgraduate medical courses. For the academic session beginning in 2020, the entrance exam was held on January 5, 2020. As per the schedule announced for NEET PG, the result should be available by January 31, 2020.

NEET PG 2020 result will be released on the official website for NBE. Students who appeared for the exam will have to login to their account to view their marks and qualification status.

The minimum eligibility criterion for General categories is 50th percentile. For SC, ST, and OBC categories, the minimum qualifying criteria is 40th percentile and for PwD (general) category candidates the eligibility criteria is 45th percentile.

In case the number of qualifying candidates in the respective categories on the basis of the above mentioned percentile are less than three times the number of vacancies, the cut-off percentile will be automatically lowered in such a manner that the number of eligible candidates shall be minimum three times the number of seats in each respective category.

The NEET PG counselling will be held separately by the Directorate General of Health Services for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and by the state medical education boards for the state quota seats. The counselling schedule will be announced later.

