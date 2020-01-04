NEET PG 2020 Exam Tomorrow. Important Points For Students.

NEET PG 2002 exam will be held tomorrow by National Board of Examination (NBE)

NEET PG 2020 exam will be held tomorrow. The examination will be conducted in a single session. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.

National Board of Examination (NBE) released the admit cards for NEET PG exam on December 31, 2019. The admit card is still available on the website and candidates who have not downloaded their hall ticket yet should do so today.

Candidates appearing for the exam tomorrow should carry the following documents to get entry into the exam hall:

Printed copy of Admit card with their photo pasted on it

Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI registration to be retained by the test centre

An original photo id like PAN card, Driving license, Voter ID, Passport, and Aadhaar Card (with photograph)

The entry to examination centre will begin at 1:30 pm. Candidates will go through Biometric Registration after entering the examination hall. The entry to examination hall will close at 3:00 pm. The examination will begin at 3:30 pm and conclude at 7:00 pm.

The NEET PG 2020 result will be declared by January 31. The result will be released on the official NBE website.

The validity of the result of NEET-PG 2020 shall be only for the current admission session i.e. 2020 admission session for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

