NEET PG Admit Card Released

NEET PG 2020 admit cards have been released for the medical entrance exam scheduled for January 5. The admit cards are available on the official website of the exam conducting body, National Board of Examinations (NBE).

Candidates appearing for the NEET PG will have to carry their admit card with their photo pasted on it. Candidates will also need to carry a photocopy of permanent/ provisional SMC/MCI registration which is to be submitted at the test centre and an original photo identity proof.

For admission to postgraduate medical courses, NBE conducts an entrance exam which is known as NEET PG exam. For admission to undergraduate medical courses, National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the entrance exam which is known as NEET UG. NEET stands for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

NEET PG is a qualifying cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. This exam is mandatory for foreign nationals who wish to pursue medical courses in India.

