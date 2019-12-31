NEET PG 2020 Admit Card Today

NEET PG 2020 admit card can be downloaded from nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2020 admit card will be released today. The examination is scheduled on January 5, 2020. NEET PG examination is held for admission to all MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses. The NEET PG exam will be conducted on a single day in a single session.

NEET PG exam is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) which conducts medical entrance examinations except NEET UG.

NEET PG 2020 Admit Card: How To Download?

Step One: Go to NBE website: www.nbe.edu.in

Step two: Click on the tab for NEET PG.

Step three: Click on the login link.

Step four: Enter the applicant's login details and submit.

Step five: View and download NEET PG admit card.

NEET PG 2020 Admit Card: Download Link

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry their admit card with their photo pasted on it. Candidates will also need to carry a photocopy of Permanent/ Provisional SMC/MCI registration which is to be submitted at the test centre and an original photo identity proof.

The NEET PG examination will have 300 Multiple Choices, single correct response questions in English language only. The examination will be of 3 hours 30 minutes duration. The question paper will be divided into 3 parts (Part A, B and C) each containing 50, 100, 150 MCQs respectively.

There will be 25 per cent negative marking for each wrong answer. For every correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded.

NEET PG 2020 result will be released by January 31, 2020. The validity of the result will be only for the current admission session.

In case of General category candidates, eligibility criteria will be 50th percentile. For SC, ST, and OBC candidates, it is 40th percentile and for PWD candidates in the general category, the eligibility criterion is 45th percentile.

