NEET PG 2020 Admit Card Tomorrow. Exam This Week.

NEET PG 2020 admit card will be released tomorrow on the official website

NEET PG 2020 admit card will be released tomorrow. A notice on the National Board of Examination (NBE) says that 'Admit Cards for NEET PG 2020 shall be live on 31st December 2019'. The examination will be held on January 5. The NEET PG exam is conducted for admission to all MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses.

The examination will be conducted on a single day in a single session. The examination will be held from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry their admit card with their photo pasted on it. Candidates will also need to carry a photocopy of Permanent/ Provisional SMC/MCI registration which is to be submitted at the test centre and an original photo identity proof.

The NEET PG examination will have 300 Multiple Choices, single correct response questions in English language only. The examination will be of 3 hours 30 minutes duration. The question paper will be divided into 3 parts (Part A, B and C) each containing 50, 100, 150 MCQs respectively.

There will be 25 per cent negative marking for each wrong answer. For every correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded.

NEET PG 2020 result will be released by January 31, 2020. The validity of the result will be only for the current admission session.

In case of General category candidates, eligibility criteria will be 50th percentile. For SC, ST, and OBC candidates, it is 40th percentile and for PWD candidates in the general category, the eligibility criterion is 45th percentile.

