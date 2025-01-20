FMGE 2025: Results Out For Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their individual scorecards from the website, nbe.edu.in starting January 27, 2025. The exam was held on January 12, 2025.

However, the results of seven candidates have been marked as "withheld," pending the resolution of matters related to the NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee, Unfair Means Case, court proceedings, or security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as applicable.

The official notification states: "Each and every question in the FMGE-December 2024 question paper was reviewed by subject matter experts from the concerned specialty after the conduct of the FMGE-December 2024 exam to re-check for the technical correctness of the questions as well as the answer keys. As per inputs from the subject matter experts, one question was found to be technically incorrect. Full marks have been awarded to all candidates who appeared, irrespective of whether this question was attempted or not."

FMGE 2025: Exam Pattern

The FMGE question paper consists of 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two sessions. Each session contains 150 questions and lasts for 150 minutes.

The exam includes multiple timed sections within each session. For example, if there are three sections (A, B, and C), each section contains 50 questions, with 50 minutes allocated per section.

The exam is conducted biannually by the NBEMS to screen Indian or overseas citizens who possess a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and who wish to obtain provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.