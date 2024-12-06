FMGE: Final Edit Window Opens For Foreign Medical Graduate Exam 2024

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi (NBEMS) has released a notification informing medical aspirants about the activation of final edit window for applicants of FMGE December 2024. Candidates who have not uploaded photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions in the application forms can do so by December 9, 2024.

The edit window opened on December 6 and will close on December 9, 2024 till 11:55 pm.

The official notification by NBEMS reads, "Pursuant to the closure of the edit window on 25.11.2024, it has been noted that some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window."



Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the final edit window, added the notification.



Admit cards for FMG examination will be available for download at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in from January 8, 2025 onwards. Candidates found ineligible before conduct of the exam will not be issued admit cards. The examination will be conducted on January 12. Results will be declared by February 12.



Candidates should have qualified the final examination for their primary medical qualification i.e. MBBS or equivalent degree on/before October 31, 2024 and must submit a proof of passing the same while applying for the FMGE. If a candidate fails to substantiate the claim of having passed the primary medical qualification by the prescribed cut off date i.e. October 31, 2024 with supportive documents, his/her candidature would be cancelled.

