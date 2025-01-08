FMGE Admit Card 2025 Released, Check Steps To Download

FMGE 2025: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 12, 2025.
FMGE Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). Applicants who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 12, 2025, and the result will be declared on February 12, 2025. The exam will be held on a computer-based platform across 71 test centers in 50 test cities nationwide.
FMGE Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download
Step 1. Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in
Step 2. Click on "FMGE 2025 Admit Card" on the homepage
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Enter your user ID and password
Step 5. The admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6. Check and download the admit card
Step 7. Take a printout of the PDF for future reference
FMGE 2025: Exam Pattern
- The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), also known as the Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduates, was introduced under the Screening Test Regulations, 2002
- The FMGE question paper consists of 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two sessions of 150 questions each
- Each session lasts 150 minutes
- The exam includes multiple timed sections within the question paper. For example, if the paper has three sections (A, B, and C), each section will have 50 questions, with 50 minutes allocated per section
- Candidates are prohibited from advancing to the next section until the designated time for the current section is complete
- There is no option to review or change answers once submitted