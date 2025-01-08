FMGE Admit Card 2025 Released, Check Steps To Download

FMGE Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). Applicants who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 12, 2025, and the result will be declared on February 12, 2025. The exam will be held on a computer-based platform across 71 test centers in 50 test cities nationwide.

FMGE Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Step 2. Click on "FMGE 2025 Admit Card" on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your user ID and password

Step 5. The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6. Check and download the admit card

Step 7. Take a printout of the PDF for future reference

FMGE 2025: Exam Pattern

The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), also known as the Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduates, was introduced under the Screening Test Regulations, 2002

The FMGE question paper consists of 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two sessions of 150 questions each

Each session lasts 150 minutes

The exam includes multiple timed sections within the question paper. For example, if the paper has three sections (A, B, and C), each section will have 50 questions, with 50 minutes allocated per section

Candidates are prohibited from advancing to the next section until the designated time for the current section is complete