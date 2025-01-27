FMGE Scorecard 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

FMGE Scorecard 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the individual scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the website nbe.edu.in. The exam was held on January 12, 2025.

The official notification reads: "The scorecard shall be available for download to the candidates through applicant login using User ID and Password, likely within a week of declaration of result."

FMGE Scorecard 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the FMGE scorecard 2025 link.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4. Enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 5. Check your scorecard and save it.

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference.

FMGE 2025: Exam Pattern

The FMGE question paper consists of 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two sessions. Each session contains 150 questions and lasts for 150 minutes.

The exam includes multiple timed sections within each session. For example, if there are three sections (A, B, and C), each section contains 50 questions, with 50 minutes allocated per section.

The exam is conducted biannually by the NBEMS to screen Indian or overseas citizens who possess a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and who wish to obtain provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.

