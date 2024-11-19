FMGE December 2024: Edit Window For Foreign Medical Graduate Exam To Open Soon

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the edit window for for FMGE December 2024 applications from November 21-25, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2024 will be able to make changes in any information, document except name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city by November 25, 2024.



The window to rectify the incorrect/deficient data will be available from December 6-9, 2024.



Admit cards for FMG examination will be available to downloaded at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in from January 8, 2025 onwards. Candidates found ineligible before conduct of the exam will not be issued admit cards. The examination will be conducted on January 12. Results will be declared by February 12.



A demo test will be conducted for the benefit of candidates to familiarise them with the computer based test format at website https://natboard.edu.in



They will be able to access the demo test tentatively from December 27, 2024 onwards. The results for the exam will be announced on February 12, 2025.



Candidates should have qualified the final examination for their primary medical qualification i.e. MBBS or equivalent degree on/before October 31, 2024 and must submit a proof of passing the same while applying for the FMGE. If a candidate fails to substantiate the claim of having passed the primary medical qualification by the prescribed cut off date i.e. October 31, 2024 with supportive documents, his/her candidature would be cancelled.

