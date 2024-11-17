Foreign Medical Graduate Exam December 2024 Registration Ends On November 17, Check Details

FMGE December 2024: The online application process for the December session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is set to close on November 18. Those who have not yet applied can register on the official website. Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 6,195 (Rs 5,250 fee + Rs 945 for 18% GST). The admit card for the exam will be released on January 8, and the examination will be conducted on January 12. Results will be declared by February 12.

The FMGE question paper will consist of 300 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be held in two sessions, with each session containing 150 questions. Each session will last 150 minutes.

The FMGE exam will include multiple timed sections for each part of the question paper. For example, if there are three sections (A, B, and C), each will have 50 questions, with 50 minutes allocated per section.

Candidates are prohibited from advancing to the next section until the designated time for the current section is complete. There will be no option to review or change answers.

Once the time for a section expires, the next section will begin automatically.

The test does not include negative markings.

To pass, candidates must obtain a minimum of 150 marks.

FMGE, conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC), is the screening test that allows foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in India.

For assistance, candidates can contact NBEMS at 7996165333 or use the helpline portal available through the applicant login.

Inquiries related to eligibility, documents, and images can be directed to the board via the communication web portal.

Further information is available on the board's website.