FMGE 2024: Results Out For Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their individual scorecards from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ from July 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, the board has withheld the results of 78 candidates due to pending clarification from the National Medical Commission/outcome of Exam Ethics Committee.

The results are hosted on the websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in.

NBEMS will notify the schedule for 'IN-PERSON' distribution of FMGE-June 2024 Session Pass Certificates separately. The board has also highlighted that the results of the candidates involved in any kind of unfair means if found later will be cancelled even if the results have been declared.

An official notification by the NBEMS reads, "If ineligibility of candidature is detected at any stage of FMGE, the candidature shall be cancelled even if the result has been declared and/or the Pass Certificate has been issued. Use of unfair means if detected at any stage of FMGE, action will be taken against the candidate in accordance with the relevant provisions."

The FMGE was held for 35,819 candidates at 71 centres spread across 50 cities in 21 states. The exam was held on a computer based platform across the country on July 6, 2024.

The licensing exam is conducted by the NBEMS biannually to screen Indian or overseas citizen who possess a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and who wish to get provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council. The last session of FMGE was conducted on January 20, 2024.