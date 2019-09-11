DUSU Polls: High Court Seeks Varsity's Reply On SFI Members' Plea On Nomination Papers

There are over 1.30 lakh voters who will cast their votes at 52 polling centres.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Delhi University on a plea by three students, affiliated to Students' Federation of India (SFI), alleging that they were illegally restrained from filing their nominations for elections to the post of office bearers of varsity's students' union.

The polls will be held on Thursday.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued notices to Delhi University, its Chief Election officer (CEO) and Station House Officer of Maurice Nagar police station on the petition and listed it for hearing on October 17.

The court said the elections will be subject to the outcome of the petition.

The petition filed by DU students Ravi Kumar Chauhan, Noel Benny and Parmanand Sharma alleged that on September 4, they were going to submit their nomination papers to the office of the CEO when they were allegedly "prevented by suspected members of ABVP" from doing so.

September 4 was the last date to file nominations.

One of the three students was overpowered by the miscreants and his papers were snatched, the plea said, adding that when they again tried to submit the nomination papers, they were illegally obstructed.

The plea claimed that despite deployment of heavy police force, the officials did not do anything to save them and became mere spectators.

The petitioners sought direction to declare that their forcible prevention from submitting their nomination papers be declared illegal.

They also sought that non-acceptance of their nominations by the office of CEO be declared as unfair and illegal.

They sought direction for disciplinary action against the persons who had prevented them from submitting their nomination papers.

There are over 1.30 lakh voters who will cast their votes at 52 polling centres. The results will be declared on September 13.

