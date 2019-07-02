Delhi University Second Cut-Off List Soon. Details Here

DU cut-off 2019: The complete list by the varsity will be released on du.ac.in.

According to the Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate (UG) admission schedule, the second cut-off will be released on by July 4. Based on DU's tradition of releasing cut-offs, the lists will be released by late in the night on July 3 for the admission process scheduled to start from July 4. Press Trust of India reported that, out of the total 63,000 seats available in various affiliated colleges, over 19,000 seats have been filled by 10.15 pm on Monday. Meanwhile, DU gave another day's extension for students from Andhra Pradesh as there was some confusion over the eligibility criteria applicable for them.

The cut-off in second is expected to fall marginally as almost one third of seats have been filled in most colleges. Last year, after the 25 per cent seats were filled during the admission days based on the first cut-off, the second cut-off saw a marginal fall.

The admission process based on the second cut-off list in DU will be held from July 4 to July 6.

The cut off lists will be released on the official websites of colleges first and it will be released as a cumulative list later by the varsity.

There was a huge rush in colleges as Monday was the last day for seeking admissions after the first cut-off list was released.

In Hindu College, according to officials, some courses like Economics and Commerce, and Zoology will remain open for second cut-off list based admission.

Similarly, Shri Ram College of Commerce or SRCC, which runs two courses, BA Economics (Hons) and B.Com (Hons) might not see a second cut-off list for its Economics course, while B.Com(Honours) will remain open.

For admission to B.Com. (Hons) course in SRCC, general category students needed 98.5% marks for the admissions based on the first list which showed a .75% increase from last year. The cut off, however, remained the same for admission to BA Economics (Hons); 98.75%.

The university announced its first cut-off list late Thursday night, with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours -- a marginal increase over the last year.

According to Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava, over 900 students have taken admission in the college over the course of three days, reported Press Trust of India.

She added around 80 students, who have scored 100 per cent from Kerala, Telangana and Uttarakhand boards, have taken admissions to the college.

Ramjas College have also filled around 800 of 1,750 seats and courses like Political Science (Honours) and several combinations under the BA programme have seen many admissions.

There have been approximately 25 students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala boards who scored cent per cent marks and have taken admission in Ramjas College.

Miranda House has seen students scoring 100 per cent seeking admissions and the college has crossed the 1,100-mark in terms of admissions, officials told Press Trust of India.

Kamala Nehru College principal Kalpana Bhakuni said Political Science (Honours), combinations of Political Science and other subjects under BA programme, psychology and English combinations have seen a large number of admissions. B.Com programme has moved faster than its honours course.

Political Science (Honours), Geography (Honours) and even some combinations under the BA programme might not have a second cut-off list, she added.

In a decision taken late Monday night, the varsity authorities informed college principals that the admission portal will remain open till 7 pm Tuesday for colleges to "admit pending cases", including applicants with grievances that were attended by college and university grievance committees.

There were issues like confusion over names in certificates and some mistakes in filling up the forms.

For applicants from Andhra Pradesh, the colleges were directed to only consider their marks and not grades.

The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh had given CPA out of 10 points to students in place of marks. The marksheet mandated that the score be multiplied by 10 but some colleges were multiplying it by 9.6 causing despair to students who had scored higher marks.

(With Inputs from PTI)

