Delhi University To Release First Cut Off List For Undergraduate Courses Tomorrow

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University will release first cut off list for merit-based courses tomorrow. The cut of first is expected in the early hours of morning to facilitate the commencement of document verification and admission process in colleges. The admission process based on the first cut off will begin tomorrow and conclude on July 1, 2019. The second cut off list will be announced on July 4, 2019.

Apart from a central cut off list, Delhi University colleges also release their respective cut offs on their official website. Considering that last year, several colleges had released their respective cut offs online before the centralized cut off list was out, this year too, cut offs for some colleges (at least) is expected to release by evening today.

St. Stephens College, situated in the North Campus of Delhi University and ranked among the top 5 in the country, has already released the first cut off, with not much difference in the cut off for Commerce stream students as compared to last year. The cut offs for Humanities and Science stream students increased by 0.25 to 0.5 per cent.

The highest cut off this year will again be in the range of 98.25 to 98.75 per cent range.

The cut offs for Humanities and Commerce courses will remain high in the first two or three cut off lists. The cut off for popular Science courses will give tough competition to Humanities courses in terms of highest cut off.

Meanwhile, the University is in the process of conducting ECA and Sports trials for students who have applied for admission under ECA and/or Sports quota.

