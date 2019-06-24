Delhi University To Begin ECA Trials For Undergraduate Admission Tomorrow

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University will begin ECA trials for UG admisison tomorrow

Delhi University will begin Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) trials tomorrow, i.e. on June 25. The activities for which trials will be held on the first day include Indian Classical Dance, and Debate. ECA trials will conclude on July 5.

The result for preliminary trials will be released on the Delhi University website on July 6. Those who qualify in the preliminary round will appear in final trails which will commence on July 9, 2019.

Students appearing for ECA trial at the University must bring Photocopy of DU registration receipt with registration number and a Photo identification ID proof recognized by the Government of India in which the photograph of the candidate is clearly visible.

Students who are due to appear for more than one trials and have been assigned overlapping dates should appear for the trial/s that is/are being held for lesser number of days. In such cases, candidates must also inform the Convener of the relevant Categories in advance.

Outstation candidates who have allotted trial date on June 25 or June 26 and will not be able to reach on time, they should reach the trial venue at the earliest date (preferably on June 27) and contact the Registration Desk of the relevant Category at the trial venue.

Students can check the schedule for ECA trials here.

