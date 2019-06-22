Delhi University To Conclude Online Registration For Undergraduate Admission Today

DU Admission 2019: registration for undergraduate courses will conclude today

Registration for Delhi University undergraduate admission to merit-based courses will conclude today. Up until this morning close to 3.6 lakh students had registered on Delhi University admission portal for UG admission. Students who have not completed their registration yet shall complete the process today. After the conclusion of the registration process today, the University will release first cut off list on June 28, 2019. The document verification process and admission based on the first cut off list will be carried out from June 28 to July 1, 2019.

The University has also released the schedule for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019. The entrance test for some undergraduate courses, postgraduate courses, and M.Phil. courses will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) this year.

The entrance exam for undergraduate courses has been scheduled on July 3 and July 6. The entrance exam for PG, and M.Phil. courses will be conducted from July 4 to July 8. Students can check the detailed schedule for the exam here.

The University has also released the schedule for Sports Trial for students who have applied for admission under the sports quota. The sports trial will begin on July 2 and conclude on July 6. The detailed schedule for sports trial is available here.

Students who have applied for admission in the ECA quota can check the schedule for ECA trial here.

