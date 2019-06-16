Delhi University Registration Link Is Back, Apply Now Till June 22

Delhi University has extended the UG registration till June 22 after Court's intervention.

Delhi University's admission registration link for Undergraduate (UG) courses is back after Delhi High Court directed the varsity to extend the date till June 22. According to reports, the official registration link hosted on du.ac.in was not opening yesterday. A bench of Justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh of the Court on Friday also directed Delhi University (DU) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to allow students to apply for admission to UG courses at the varsity for the current academic session based on the eligibility criteria of 2018-19.

DU said in a notification that the updated updated Bulletin containing the eligibility criteria will be released tomorrow (on June 17, 2019) on the official website.

"This is to notify to all candidates applying for admission to the Undergraduate Courses for the Academic Year 2019-2020 that the date for registration has been extended till June 22nd 2019," the notification said.

"It is further informed that the revised eligibility criteria, applicable for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses, will be notified by 5:00 PM on June 17th 2019 through the updated Bulletin of Information downloadable from the University website," the notification added.

The registration page is an integrated registration form for both merit-based and entrance-test based undergraduate courses available in more than 90 colleges affiliated with the Delhi-based Central University.

"A large number of students will be registering simultaneously. Due to the heavy traffic, you may face delays in submitting your form. Kindly do not wait for the last day of registration to pay the fee to complete your online registration form," the notification said.

The registration for admission to DU commenced on May 30 and according to the plan it was to end on June 14.

The petitioners claimed that change in the eligibility criteria of various courses, including B.Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) in Economics, was illegal and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution as it was done arbitrarily, without any prior notice.

They have sought quashing of the criteria which included mathematics compulsorily as one of the subjects in best of four subjects (BFS) for admission in BA (Hons) in Economics from the academic year 2019-20 as per the ''Bulletin of Information'' circulated on May 29 for admission to UG courses.

