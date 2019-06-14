Extend Deadline, Students Allowed To Apply Based Last-Year Criteria: Court Tells DU

New admission norms: HC directs DU to extend the application date to June 22.

Delhi High Court has directed Delhi University to extend the application last date for undergraduate courses to June 22. The Court has also allowed the students to apply for the degree courses in the varsity based on last year's eligibility criteria, reported Press Trust of India. The direction from the Court comes after it has told the varsity the recent decision to change the admission norms for various undergraduate courses could have been announced much earlier while hearing pleas against the varsity for effecting them just a day before the registrations were to commence.

According to the official notification released by Delhi University, the registration process for its undergraduates courses in various affiliated is scheduled to end today (June 14, 2019).

The observation by a bench of Justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh came while hearing three petitions challenging Delhi University's recently amended eligibility criteria for admissions to several undergraduate courses, including B.Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics, which require that Maths be part of the best of four subjects.

The registration for admission to DU commenced on May 30.

According to the latest data provided by DU, 3,37,947 candidates have registered on the Delhi University's website for admission to UG.

Out of total 3.31 lakh, 2,34,088 candidates have paid their fees. Ony candidates who have paid their fees will be allowed to continue in admission process.

Out of the total number of registrations, 1,39,371 candidates are from the unreserved category, 49,172 other backward classes, 31,281 scheduled castes, 6,444 scheduled tribes and 7,820 from the economically weaker section (EWS).

Various colleges affiliated with the varsity, including top ranked St. Stephens College, Hindu College, SRCC, LSR and Mirand College, are expected to release the first cut-off list on June 20, a week after the conclusion of the registration process. But, now with the expected changes in the deadline, the cut-off dates will be postponed.

