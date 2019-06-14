Delhi University Registration Ends Today @ Du.ac.in; Details Here

DU started registrations for UG programmes on May 30 and the process will end on June 14.

DU admission 2019: The registration process for Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate (UG) admission will be concluded today. The DU admission registration process can be done from the official website, du.ac.in. More than 3 lakh students have registered for DU UG admissions for various courses in affiliated colleges till today afternoon. According to the latest data provided by DU, 3,31,064 candidates have registered on the Delhi University's website for admission to UG. Out of total 3.31 lakh, 2,24,952 candidates have paid their fees. Candidates who have paid their fees will only be allowed to continue in admission process.

Out of the total number of registrations, 1,34,739 candidates are from the unreserved category, 46,506 other backward classes, 30,255 scheduled castes, 6,216 scheduled tribes and 7,236 from the economically weaker section (EWS).

The national capital region (NCR)-based university started registrations for its UG programmes on May 30 and the process will end on June 14.

Various colleges affiliated with the varsity, including top ranked St. Stephens College, Hindu College, SRCC, LSR and Mirand College, are likely to release the first cut-off list on June 20, a week after the conclusion of the registration process.

The second cut-off list is expected on June 25 while the third to be released on June 29.

The fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be out on July 4 and July 9 respectively.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000.

DU began its online registration process for PG courses on June 3.

In another related development, DU has recently released the dates for its UG and PG entrance examinations.

According to the schedule released by the varsity, the entrance tests for various UG, PG and M.Phil/Ph.D programmes will be held on June 30, July 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the conduct of Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2019 for admissions to entrance based selected UG, PG and MPhil/ PhD Courses.

DUET 2019 entrance tests will be held in 18 centres across India which are Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum, and Varanasi.

According to an official notification released by the varsity, the information of the link to download the DUET admit card will be displayed separately on the website of University of Delhi, www.du.ac.in.

The syllabus for the entrance test for all such courses is also available on the respective department website or on the Delhi University website.

