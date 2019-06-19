Delhi University First Cut-Off On June 28

Delhi University announced its revised admission schedule Wednesday.

National Capital Region-based Delhi University or DU will release the first cut-off for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses in its colleges on June 28, according to the revised admission schedule released by the varsity today. DU has extended the application process till June 22 following an order from Delhi High Court. The varsity has also changed the admission criteria after the Court's intervention. In today's notification regarding the revised schedule for DU admission to 'Undergraduate Merit Based Courses for Academic Session 2019-2020' the varsity has released dates for cut-off - based on which the candidates will be allowed take admissions in their colleges of preference - for dates for five lists.

According to the notification, schedule for further cut-off lists may be declared depending on the number of vacant seat(s) after the completion of admission process based on fifth cut-off in the affiliated varsities.

As per the earlier schedule, the Delhi University first cut-off was expected on June 20.

Delhi University cut-off 2019: The first cut-off will be released on June 28

The varsity said the first cut-off will be released on June 28, second on July 4, third on July 9, fourth on July 15 and fifth on July 20 for undergraduate courses.

The first admission list will be put up on July 17 for postgraduate courses, second one July 22, third on July 27 and fourth on August 2.

Major colleges like Hindu College, SRCC College, Miranda House College, LSR College and Ramjas College will follow the centralized cut-off to be released by the varsity.

For entrance-based courses, the varsity will conduct entrance tests (Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2019) in the last week of June and first week of July.

In an another update, an official from DU said on Tuesday the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students can get provisional admission in Delhi University by using acknowledgement receipt from authorities if there is a delay in procuring category certificate.

