Delhi University Releases Third Cut Off; Lady Shri Ram Sets 98.25 Per Cent For BA Programme

DU Cut Off 2019: DU third cut off released for BA Programme

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University has released the third cut off list for admission to BA programme courses. The admission to BA Programme courses had closed for many colleges after the first list itself and very few colleges were offering the course in the second list. In the third list, the highest cut off for BA Programme is set by Lady Shri Ram College which is offering the course at 98.25 per cent for History and Political Science subject combination.

At LSR, BA Programme is also available with Computer Applications and Mathematics combination at 95 per cent cut off.

DU Third Cut Off For BA Programme: Complete List

At Sri Venketeswara College has vacant seats in BA Programme for all available subject combinations. History and Political Science combination is available at 95.75 per cent marks and English and Sociology combination is available at 95.25 per cent marks.

At Ramjas, admission is closed for category A and B but is open for category C (Any two disciplines from these (English/ Hindi/ History/ Pol. Science/ Economics/ Mathematics)) at 95.5 per cent cut off.

DU Third Cut Off For Science Courses Released

Hindu College has close admission for BA Programme after second cut off list.

At Hans Raj College, BA Programme is available for cut off between 95.5 per cent and 94 per cent.

DU Third Cut Off For Arts, Commerce Courses Released

For those seeking admission at a college with cut off lesser than 90 per cent marks can head over to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Dyal Singh College which are offering the English and History combination at 86 and 89 per cent respectively. Gargi College is offering Hindi and History combination at 89 per cent. History and Political Science combination is available at 86 per cent at Aryabhatta College, at 83 per cent at JDMC, and at 87 per cent at Lakshmibai College.

The admission process based on the third cut off list will conclude on July 11. Fourth cut off list will be released on July 15.

