Delhi University Cut Offs Dip Marginally In Third List; 96.75 Per Cent For Computer Science At Hans Raj

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University has released the third cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. Even in the third cut off list, the cut off percentage has decreased only by a few points. Hindu College has closed admission for most of its Science courses except three - B.Sc. (H) Zoology which is available at 96.33 per cent, B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry which is available at 96 per cent, and B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Electronics at 95.33 per cent.

Hans Raj College has closed admission for about half of its Science courses. At Hans Raj, B.Sc. (H) Computer Science is still available at 96.75 per cent cut off marks. B.Sc. (H) Electronics is also available at 95 per cent, B.Sc. (H) Geology is available at 94.66 per cent, and B.Sc. (H) Zoology is available at 95.33 per cent.

Lady Shri Ram College has reduced the cut off for B.Sc. (H) Mathematics from 96.5 per cent in the second cut off to 96.25 per cent in the third cut off.

Ramjas has also reduced the cut offs only marginally. The cut off for B.Sc. (H) Chemistry has reduced from 95.33 per cent in the second list to 95 per cent in the third list. For B.Sc. Life Sciences, the cut off has reduced by two percentage points from 93 per cent to 91 per cent in the third list.

Sri Venketeswara College is still offering B.Sc. (H) Statistics at 96 per cent cut off marks. At Sri Venketeswara, B.Sc. (H) Physics is available at 96.33 per cent and B.Sc. (H) Mathematics is available at 95.5 per cent cut off marks.

In the third cut off list, several off-campus colleges like Bhagini Nivedita, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, and Deshbandhu College are offering B.Sc. courses at a cut off lower than 90 per cent.

The admission process based on the third cut off list will conclude on July 11. Fourth cut off list will be released on July 15.

