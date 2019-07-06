Delhi University Releases Preliminary Round Result For ECA Trials

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University has released preliminary round result for ECA trials

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University has released the result for preliminary round of ECA trials. Students who have qualified in the preliminary round will now have to appear for the final round. Selection for admission will be based on an applicant's performance in the final round. The final trials will begin from July 9. The date and time slot for ECA trial candidates will be updated on the DU admission website shortly.

For the final trials, no requests to change date, time or venue details will be entertained by the University.

The Final Trials will also include certificate evaluation. Candidates are required to carry their original cultural certificates (only) pertaining only to the sub-category they are shortlisted for, along with self-attested photocopies of the same.

Meanwhile, today was the last date for admission to merit-based undergraduate courses based on the second cut off list. Delhi University will now release the third cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses where seats might still be vacant.

The third cut off list will be released on July 9. While, there was only marginal decrease in DU second Cut off, students are expecting a more visible difference in the third cut off. Admissions based on the third cut off will be carried out from July 9 to July 11.

