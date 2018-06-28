Over 26,000 Students Admitted To Delhi University Till Now

Delhi University's admissions tally crossed the 25,000 mark on the last day of admissions today after the second cut-off lists were released, varsity officials said. As many as 4,003 admissions took place today while 150 students cancelled their admissions, they added. Over 10,000 admissions took place in the last two days. Varsity officials said that as many as 26,291 admissions out of the 56,000 seats in the varsity.

As many as 3,203 students have cancelled their admissions so far.

Many prominent colleges in the university had closed admissions after their seats were filled on the basis of the first cut-off lists announced on June 19.

The second cut-off lists were released on June 24 and many colleges did not announce their second cut-offs for many courses.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.

The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists. The first cut-offs were announced on June 19.

The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.

According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments.

Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.



Click here for more Education News