English Most Sought-After Subject In Delhi University, First Cut-Off Next Week

DU's UG admission registration portal of various undergraduate courses on was opened on May 15 and the registration for these courses ended on June 7.
In an admission related development day before, prestigious St. Stephens college, which conducts admission process on its own, has announced its first cut off list. According to the cut off list released by the north-campus based college affiliated with DU, the cut-off has increased for most of the courses. The cut off is highest for Economics followed by English and BA Programme and History.
Based on the cut offs announced by St. Stephens, it can be predicted that the cut off for Humanities and Commerce stream courses will increase for other DU colleges and may remain same or decrease marginally for Science courses.
Last year, when the first cut-off was released in June last week, the SGTB College from north campus set an enviable cut-off of 98.75 per cent, higher than the rest of other top colleges.
More than three lakh students had registered for about 55,000 seats in undergraduate courses -- merit and entrance-based both, however, according to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments.
Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.
The data shows that BA (Hons) Political Science course has 1,05,590 applicants, while BA (Hons) Economics has 96,709 applicants, reported PTI.
The least number of applicants were for vocational courses -- 49,378 applicants for BA(Voc) Tourism Management, followed by 53,207 for BA (Voc) Human Resource Management.
BA (Hons) Applied Psychology was the third least popular with 57,584 applicants.
The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.
The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists and according to the schedule released by DU, the first cut-off for UG admissions will be released on June 19. Admission based on the first cut-off will be allowed from June 19 to June 21.
Comments(With Inputs from PTI)
