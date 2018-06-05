3.38 Lakh Register For DU Admission So Far A total of 3,38,893 aspirants had registered on the portal till Tuesday afternoon on the online portal which will close registration process on June 7 at 5 p.m.

Share EMAIL PRINT DU Admission 2018: 3.38 Lakh Register So Far; Registration Ends On June 7 New Delhi: With just two days to go before



A total of 3,38,893 aspirants had registered on the portal till Tuesday afternoon on the online portal which will close registration process on June 7 at 5 p.m.



About 2,40,000 of these registrations were made for the merit-based course and rest for the entrance-based ones.



There are a number of courses for which one required to take an entrance test, such as B.A. (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, B.Tech, Five year integrated journalism course, etc.



Of the total registrations, 1,53,754 were of male candidates and 1,31,381 of female candidates, while 80 registered as 'others'.



A DU official predicted the total registrations will overshoot last year's figure. Last year about 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the merit-based courses, out of whom 2.2 lakh completed the registration process by making the payment.



"The number will pick in the remaining days. In fact, it's already gaining speed. We expect the total paid registrations to be around 2.4 lakh this time (for merit-based courses), exceeding last year's 2.2 lakh," a member of the admission committee told IANS.



The online registration process for the undergraduate courses was started on May 15. Unlike last year, it was begun the same day for both merit-based and entrance-based courses.



After the registration process is over, the candidates (merit-based) will have to check the cut-offs to know whether they are eligible to take admission in colleges of their choice or not. The schedule for entrance tests will be announced separately by the colleges.



The cut-offs will be published on the centralised admission portal admission.du.ac.in on June 19, June 25, June 30, July 6 and July 12.



Although the varsity has provisioned for five cut-offs in total, it may opt to issue more depending on the availability of vacant seats.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



With just two days to go before Delhi University (DU) admission portal closes, more than three lakh students have registered for about 55,000 seats in undergraduate courses -- merit and entrance-based both.A total of 3,38,893 aspirants had registered on the portal till Tuesday afternoon on the online portal which will close registration process on June 7 at 5 p.m.About 2,40,000 of these registrations were made for the merit-based course and rest for the entrance-based ones.There are a number of courses for which one required to take an entrance test, such as B.A. (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, B.Tech, Five year integrated journalism course, etc.Of the total registrations, 1,53,754 were of male candidates and 1,31,381 of female candidates, while 80 registered as 'others'.A DU official predicted the total registrations will overshoot last year's figure. Last year about 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the merit-based courses, out of whom 2.2 lakh completed the registration process by making the payment."The number will pick in the remaining days. In fact, it's already gaining speed. We expect the total paid registrations to be around 2.4 lakh this time (for merit-based courses), exceeding last year's 2.2 lakh," a member of the admission committee told IANS.The online registration process for the undergraduate courses was started on May 15. Unlike last year, it was begun the same day for both merit-based and entrance-based courses.After the registration process is over, the candidates (merit-based) will have to check the cut-offs to know whether they are eligible to take admission in colleges of their choice or not. The schedule for entrance tests will be announced separately by the colleges.The cut-offs will be published on the centralised admission portal admission.du.ac.in on June 19, June 25, June 30, July 6 and July 12. Although the varsity has provisioned for five cut-offs in total, it may opt to issue more depending on the availability of vacant seats. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter