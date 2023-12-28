Delhi University's Mandatory Course On Bhagavad Gita Irks Teachers

Bhagavad Gita

Delhi University's Ramanujan College has issued an order to make a mandatory certificate-cum-refresher course on Bhagavad Gita for its teaching and non-teaching staff. The course has been designed for a period of 20 days and will be offered till January 9. The classes for the course are being held in both online and offline mode from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

As per news agency PTI, college principal SP Aggarwal wrote an email to teaching staff asking them to sensitise themselves in such programmes as the course is being run in line with the Indian Knowledge System (IKS). The college will further hold such programmes not only for Bhagavad Gita but also for the Vedas, which are part of the Indian Knowledge System.

The email by the college principal read, "This course is in line with the setting up of the Indian Knowledge System Centre at the college. In view of this, it is our responsibility to first sensitise ourselves through such programmes."

The decision to include 'Bhagavad Gita' as a mandatory certificate course has annoyed the teachers who feel that the decision could lead to the propagation of 'sectarian beliefs', PTI quoted. The Teachers' outfit Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) has demanded the withdrawal of the mandatory registration. The DTF said Ramanujan principal SP Agarwal has "abused the powers vested in him to dictate" to all teachers and non-teaching staff to compulsorily register for and attend a refresher certificate course on Bhagavad Gita.

"Illegally coercing teachers and non-teaching staff to remain engaged till 6.30 pm beyond official duties and the added burden of conducting the ongoing semester examinations of students is unacceptable," DTF added.

The Ministry of Education has been undertaking several initiatives for including Indian Knowledge Systems in the curriculum for the students in order to reduce the gap between modern and traditional education.

The Indian Knowledge System is an innovative cell under Ministry of Education (MoE) at AICTE, New Delhi. It was established in October 2020 with an aim to promote interdisciplinary research on all aspects of IKS. It aims to actively engage for spreading the rich heritage of our country and traditional knowledge in the field of Arts and literature, Agriculture, Basic Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Management, Economics, etc