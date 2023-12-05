Delhi University Raises Annual Fees By 46%, Second Hike In A Year

Delhi Univeristy teachers, Academic Council members claim the fee hike aims to cover HEFA loan interest.

The annual fees of Delhi University have been increased by 46%, amounting to Rs 2,350 across various categories. Some teachers allege that this move is an attempt to use students' funds to repay the interest on loans from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA). The HEFA had approved a loan of Rs 930 crore in October.



According to an official circular released on June 7, the university has doubled charges for facilities and services to Rs 1,000, effective from the academic year 2023-24. Additionally, charges for student welfare funds have doubled to Rs 200, and development fund charges have increased by over 10 per cent to Rs 1,000 from the revised Rs 900 in June of the previous year.



For the upcoming academic year, the annual fees for the economically disadvantaged section support university fund have also been revised to Rs 150.

This marks the second fee hike within a year, with the previous increase in annual charges announced in July of the previous year, reportedly the first in 13 years. The annual charges for the university development fund component rose from Rs 600 to Rs 900 in 2022.

Delhi University teachers and Academic Council members claim that the university was implementing these fee hikes to cover the interest on the HEFA loan.

The Academic Council is scheduled to convene on December 6 to finalise several key proposals discussed during its meeting on November 30.