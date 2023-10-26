Delhi University Set To Get East Campus, Rs 930 Crore Loan Approved

Delhi University East Campus: A detailed project report will be submitted by Monday.

The Delhi University's East Campus will be established in the next two years. The university had previously announced expansion plans and had submitted a proposal to the Central government to secure funding for the construction of the campus. These plans include the development of East and West campuses to launch more courses and establish a center for law. At present, it has two campuses, North and South.

The request for a Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loan of Rs 930 crore has been granted for various development projects, including those for the East Delhi campus. HEFA, a collaboration between Canara Bank and the Ministry of Education, offers financial aid for educational infrastructure and research facilities in India's leading educational institutions.

According to a university official, the construction of DU's East Delhi Campus is likely to be completed within two years once the work commences. The official said that an academic building in Surajmal Vihar, intended for use as the university's East Campus, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 120 crore. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next three to six months.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be submitted by Monday to start construction on the new campus, according to DU's finance office, which made this announcement following a meeting with HEFA on Thursday. To release the funds, HEFA and the university will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after the approval of the DPR.

Delhi University is set to initiate construction projects in Najafgarh and Dwarka for academic buildings, with budgets of Rs 100 crore and Rs 95 crore, respectively. It also has plans to construct multiple academic blocks at the Delhi School of Economics with a budget of Rs 201 crore. Furthermore, there are plans to develop studio apartments for students in Dhaka, located in northwest Delhi, at a cost of Rs 161 crore.

Of the borrowed amount, approximately Rs 195.62 crore will be allocated for the construction of the Faculty of Technology building, which is already underway and is likely to be completed by October 2024, according to university officials.