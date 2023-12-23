20-Year-Old Delhi University Student Dies By Suicide, Note Found: Police

Further investigation is underway. (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman, who was pursuing her graduation from Delhi University and whose mother works in the Intelligence Bureau, allegedly died by suicide in her room, according to the police.

A suicide note has been found, which is general and doesn't disclose any specific allegation, the police added.

"On December 22, at about 3:00 pm, a PCR call was received in Kamla Market about suicide by a girl. The police team reached the spot and found that a girl had died by suicide by hanging herself in her room," the police said.

As per the police, the dead woman, aged about 20 years, was pursuing graduation from Delhi University and was living with her mother in government accommodation at Lal Quarters. The mother is serving in the Intelligence Bureau and was appointed on compassionate grounds in place of her husband, who had lost his life by suicide about 5 years ago.

On Saturday, the postmortem was conducted and the dead body was handed over to the family for last rites. Moreover, legal action under Section 174 CrPC was initiated, the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

