Delhi To Engage Quality Council Of India For School Evaluation Exercise

The Delhi cabinet gave approval for allowing the Quality Council of India or GCI to be engaged as system integrator by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to assist in the project management of comprehensive school evaluation exercise of all schools -- government, municipal, aided and unaided -- in Delhi, on nomination basis.

QCI is a quasi-governmental organisation housed within the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). While QCI's main role is in certification and accreditation of quality across various sectors including education and healthcare, it is now increasingly taking on roles in Quality Promotion across the nation through various national level initiatives, ensuring quality across all spheres.

In a Right to Education(RTE) State Advisory Council meeting earlier, it was decided that the DCPCR, will conduct comprehensive evaluation of school on academic levels of students, meeting of RTE norms with respect to infrastructure, teachers and security measures for students.

In this regard, the DCPCR had constituted Working Group comprising representatives from Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD), East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, New Delhi Municipal Council, SCERT/DIETs, Delhi Cantonment Board, private schools and civil society organizations.

The Working Group after deliberations of nearly three months submitted its report outlining the evaluation framework, process and use-cases.

According to a statement from the Delhi government, several high level meetings were held with Secretary (Education), Director (Education), Director (SCERT), and all the three Directors of Education of the three local bodies.

In addition, consultations have been undertaken with nearly 100 Principals and teachers of all kinds of schools (Government, Municipal, Aided and Unaided) in Delhi and their feedback incorporated. Series of consultations have also been done with various key civil society organizations that have been playing critical role in the Delhi's education system and their feedback incorporated.

The Cabinet has also approved the Department of Higher Education of Delhi government proposal for the grant of revised pay scales to teachers, equivalent cadres and administrative posts in universities and colleges following the revision of pay scales of Central Government employees on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), under Directorate of Higher Education on the recommendations of University Grants Commission.

