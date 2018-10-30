7th Pay Commission: Delhi Cabinet Nods Revised Pay-Scales For Teachers

The Cabinet approved the Deptt. of Higher Education proposal for the revised pay-scales

The teachers and other staffs from administrative posts in universities and colleges run by Delhi's Directorate of Higher Education will now come under the seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC). The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to revise the pay-scales of teachers and administrative posts in universities and colleges in line with the recommendations of the seventh CPC, IANS quoted an official saying.

The Directorate of Higher Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, is presently running three universities, one institute (DIHRM) and 12 Colleges 100% funded colleges, 16 Colleges (5% funded) of Delhi University.

"The Cabinet approved the Department of Higher Education proposal for the grant of revised pay-scales to teachers and equivalent cadres and administrative posts in universities and colleges following the revision of pay scales of Central government employees on the recommendations of the seventh CPC...," said an official statement.

"The Delhi government, with a view to provide quality education in these institutions, has been taking appropriate measures from time to time to ensure that the faculty has the talent and commitment to effectively contribute towards achieving the desired objectives," it said.

The Delhi government has also decided yesterday to reserve five per cent of the total vacancies available in all departments and autonomous bodies to meritorious sportspersons.

The Delhi cabinet approved a proposal of the Department of Education and Sports to recruit players in the city government, tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Out of the five per cent reserved vacancies for meritorious sportspersons, according to a statement from the AAP government, at least three per cent of the posts in Group C may be reserved for sportspersons who have won medal/ participated in specified international sporting events.

The Cabinet also gave approval for allowing the Quality Council of India to be engaged as system integrator by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights to assist in the project management of comprehensive school evaluation exercise of all schools -- government, municipal, aided and unaided -- in Delhi, on nomination basis.

