5 Per Cent Quota For Meritorious Sportspersons In Delhi government Jobs

The Delhi government has decided to reserve five per cent of the total vacancies available in all departments and autonomous bodies to meritorious sportspersons. The Delhi cabinet today approved a proposal of the Department of Education and Sports to recruit players in the city government, tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Out of the five per cent reserved vacancies for meritorious sportspersons, according to a statement from the AAP government, , at least three per cent of the posts in Group C may be reserved for sportspersons who have won medal/ participated in specified international sporting events.

For two per cent posts, Group A and Group B ex-cadre posts in the Government of Delhi will be earmarked for appointment of sportspersons who have won a medal in specified international sporting events, said the statement.

The recruitment rules in this regard will be notified in one month.

"Cabinet approves jobs in Delhi government for those sportspersons who excel in their sports. Rules to be notified within one month," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

According to the Delhi government, the step has been taken to encourage and support city-based sports people.

In August, the cabinet had increased the cash incentive for sportspersons from the national capital for their achievements in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games including para games.

