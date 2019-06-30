Heat Wave: Summer Vacation In Delhi Schools Extended

Weather officials have predicted that heat wave may continue in the city.

The summer vacation in Delhi schools has been extended till July 8 for students upto Class 8, according to Delhi government. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the order will be applicable to both government and private school students. However, the classes for rest of the classes -- from 9 to 12 - will be held as per earlier schedule. The decision to extend the summer vacation has been taken in view of the prevailing hot weather conditions in the national capital, reported Press Trust of India.

The schools for up to classes 8 will reopen from July 8 while for the higher classes will reopen from Monday as per the earlier schedule.

"In view of the hot weather in Delhi, the summer vacation for students up to class 8 are being extended till July 8. For other classes the schools will reopen as per earlier schedule," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

Weather officials have predicted that heat wave may continue in the city.

Heat wave: Weather officials have predicted that heat wave may continue in the city.

Meanwhile, there was no respite from heat for residents of Delhi as the maximum temperature in the national capital settled five degrees above the normal yesterday.

People in Delhi woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degree Celsius, two notches above the normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 42.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

The humidity level oscillated between 28 and 55 per cent, the Met department said.

The weather has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder today.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was 41.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius.

दिल्ली में गर्म मौसम को देखते हुए स्कूलों में 8वीं क्लास तक के लिए गर्मी की छुट्टियाँ एक सप्ताह के लिए बढ़ाई जा रही हैं.



8वीं तक बच्चों के स्कूल अब 8 जुलाई से खुलेंगे. बाक़ी क्लास के लिए स्कूल अपने पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार खुलेंगे. - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 30, 2019

(With PTI Inputs)

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability