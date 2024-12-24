Delhi LG Increases Income Limit For EWS Admission In Private Schools To Rs 5 Lakh

In a move to benefit students from a large section of economically weaker section (EWS) category, Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved increasing the threshold limit of annual income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for students. Following this students whose parents annual income is 5 lakh per annum will be granted admission under the EWS category.



The announcement was made by a notification from Raj Niwas on Monday. The decision follows a Delhi High Court ruling of December 5, 2023 wherein the Delhi government was asked to increase the threshold limit from the existing Rs one lakh to Rs 5 lakh.



News agency PTI cited the notification, "However, the Delhi government through the chief minister had submitted a file with a proposal to enhance the limit to only Rs 2.5 lakh in October end. The LG while approving the proposal of the limit of Rs 2.5 lakh, had strongly advised the CM to revisit this threshold limit and raise it to at least Rs 5 lakh.



Thereafter, the High Court in an order dated November 13, observed that its earlier orders had remained disobeyed, the notification said.



This compelled the Delhi government to yet again revise the threshold limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and send it to LG for approval on Monday, it added.



Private schools are required to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for children from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and children with disabilities. Separate admission lists for these categories will be released as per the guidelines.