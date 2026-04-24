Delhi Heatwave: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Seeks School Compliance Report By May 2

As Delhi braces for a sharper spike in temperatures, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stepped in with a direct message to schools and to parents.

In a post on X, she said: "In view of the rising temperatures, all schools in Delhi have been directed to submit a compliance report to the Directorate of Education by 2 May in accordance with the IMD Heat Wave Action guidelines."

In view of the rising temperatures, all schools in Delhi have been directed to submit a compliance report to the Directorate of Education by 2 May in accordance with the IMD Heat Wave Action guidelines.



Every school is being asked to ensure safe drinking water, designated nodal… pic.twitter.com/gf78EoHXdB — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 24, 2026

"Every school is being asked to ensure safe drinking water, designated nodal officers and all necessary preventive measures for students. Parents are requested to send children in light cotton clothing, remain connected with class WhatsApp groups and immediately report any concern to the school administration," she added.

The Chief Minister said the government is focussed on ensuring students' well-being, and if parents have any concern related to schools, they can approach the district magistrate.

The directive sharpens an earlier advisory issued by the Directorate of Education after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) flagged a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in the capital.

Schools across Delhi - government, aided and private - have already been told to rework routines to limit heat exposure. Outdoor assemblies are to be cut short or moved indoors, and open-air classes are off the table.

A key intervention is the "water bell" system: a reminder every 45 to 60 minutes nudging students to hydrate. Schools must also ensure multiple access points for safe drinking water.

The guidelines go beyond infrastructure. Classrooms are now part of a wider awareness push - brief sessions on spotting heat stress, basic first aid, and daily advisories shared with parents through WhatsApp groups.

There's also a peer layer. A "buddy system" pairs students to watch out for early signs of dehydration or fatigue during school hours.

Outdoor physical activity is to be avoided altogether. Meanwhile, schools have been asked to display heatwave precaution material prominently - corridors, notice boards, classrooms.

Parents, too, are part of the response. They have been advised to ensure that their wards come to school dressed in light, breathable cotton clothing, follow basic hygiene, and be in close coordination with schools.

What's new is the accountability. Schools now have a deadline - May 2 - to show they're not just aware of the guidelines, but actively implementing them.